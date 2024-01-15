Biden Zeroes In On Small Child In Philadelphia: “How Old Are You? 11?” (Video)

President Joe Biden visited Philadelphia today on his way back to Camp David from yet another vacation over the last weekend. See a video of Biden departing Camp David early this morning in the clip below…

Biden, fresh off a vacation at Camp David, takes no questions as he heads to Philadelphia for a brief stop.



He demonstrates his VIGOR with a nice half-step-jog.

While in Philadelphia, the President “volunteered” with the hunger relief organization “Philabundance”, which he has reportedly done for the last three years in a row. As if he were making a joke about his wife’s overstated educational background, Biden was caught on video asking several workers if they knew that his wife had her doctorate. Biden can be quoted as saying, “Did you know my wife has her doctorate?”

See a clip of that interaction below…

BIDEN: Did you know my wife has her doctorate?

Biden then zeroed in on a younger attendee during his time at Philabundance, asking a child her age. Biden asked the question repeatedly, getting an answer of 11 eventually. He then responded by saying, “11? Wow.”

See a clip of that below…

Biden attempts to make conversation: "How old are you? 11? Wow."