Biden’s FCC Targets Elon Musk After Infowars’ Alex Jones Re-Instated On Platform

President Joe Biden’s Federal Communications Commission has recently denied billionaire Twitter/X owner Elon Musk subsidies totaling nearly $1 Billion for his ‘Starlink’ internet service, just days after Musk reinstated the banned X/Twitter accounts of Infowars, and Infowars host Alex Jones.

Videos by Rare

Jones was amongst the first Americans to be de-platformed in a coordinated fashion by multiple tech companies. Within minutes of each other in 2018, Jones and Infowars were taken off of Facebook, Apple Podcasts, and Twitter.

Could the fact that Musk reinstated the account of Alex Jones be linked to the fact that the FCC is now targeting his ‘Starlink’ internet service?

The FCC statement officially rejecting the subsidies for Starlink reads as following….

FCC REAFFIRMS DECISION TO REJECT STARLINK APPLICATION

FOR NEARLY $900 MILLION IN SUBSIDIES



Applicant Failed to Meet Burden for Rural Digital Opportunity Fund

WASHINGTON, December 12, 2023—The Federal Communications Commission today

reaffirmed the Wireline Bureau’s prior decision to reject the long-form application of Starlink to

receive public support through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program, based on the

applicant’s failure to meet the program requirements. The program, which uses scarce universal

service funding collected from consumers, sought to expand access to broadband networks in

rural areas.

“The FCC is tasked with ensuring consumers everywhere have access to high-speed broadband

that is reliable and affordable. The agency also has a responsibility to be a good steward of

limited public funds meant to expand access to rural broadband, not fund applicants that fail to

meet basic program requirements,” said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “The FCC

followed a careful legal, technical and policy review to determine that this applicant had failed to

meet its burden to be entitled to nearly $900 million in universal service funds for almost a

decade.”

In the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program, the Commission followed a two-step process

which requires applicants to submit a high-level, short-form application for funding which, among

other things, does not require the applicant to determine specific areas of service. If applicants

receive a winning bid, the process is followed by an in-depth, long-form application used to verify

that applicants meet the program requirements based on the specific coverage locations. The

agency qualified Starlink at the short form stage, but at the long form stage, the Commission

determined that Starlink failed to demonstrate that it could deliver the promised service. Funding

these vast proposed networks would not be the best use of limited Universal Service Fund dollars

to bring broadband to unserved areas across the United States, the Commission concluded. In the

initial auction results announced December 7, 2020, Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

(Starlink) was the winning bidder of $885,509,638.40.

The RDOF program authorized more than $6 billion in funding to bring primarily fiber gigabit

broadband service to over 3,458,000 locations in 49 states and the Northern Mariana Islands.

With support from this program, hundreds of carriers deployed these future-proof networks to

connect unserved areas.

Remember, Joe Biden and the Democrats included broadband internet access as a centerpiece of their ‘Build Back Better’ spending plans passed from 2021 to 2023, when Republicans eventually took back control of the House of Representatives.

In addition to ruffling the establishment’s feathers with the unbanning of Alex Jones and Infowars, it also appears that the establishment fears that Musk may be able to provide a better service, wireless high-speed internet, then they are capable of providing.

Musk is also an enemy of the Biden Administration for his unwillingness to submit to labor unions, as Tesla exclusively uses non-union laborers in their manufacturing process. For this reason, Tesla has been excluded from many of the Biden green energy programs, even though Tesla provides a much more popular, and effective automobile.