Birthday Gifts To Celebrate 59 Years Of Kamala Harris

Today is Kamala Harris’ 59th birthday! Here’s some gift ideas for Americans seeking to show our ever-cackling vice president some birthday love.

STAR WARS Movie Roaring Chewbacca Wookiee Sounds Mask. What better gift idea for the person who can’t stop laughing at inappropriate moments? Turn those cackles into the hilarious sounds of America’s favorite Wookie! Only $31.83 on Amazon!

6 Person Easy Pop Up Tent. This is perfect for the woman who wants to sleep her way to the top in comfort! With this 6-person tent, Kamala will be president of the United States, UN general secretary, and emperor of Rome in no time! Get it now on Amazon while it’s marked down to $149.99!

Swiftmaps Asia Wall Map GeoPolitical Edition. Does your vice president not know that Mongolia is nowhere near the Indo-Pacific Region? Then this poster of Asia is the perfect gift for her! At 36 by 44 inches, Kamala will have no trouble seeing Mongolia is landlocked! Only $39.90!

Just Hit It Marijuana T-Shirt. Everybody loves a funny t-shirt, and America’s vice president is no different! It’s the perfect gift for Kamala, who believes “nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed” after she successfully convicted 1,956 people for “marijuana possession, cultivation, or sale!” And even better – it’s available in the same color as the people she put in jail! Only $17.99, and it’s available in every gender, too – men or women!

ZYZMH Purple Magnetic Screwdriver Set Precision Torx 115 In 1 Screwdriver Set. Kamala will be ecstatic when she opens this and sees she can screw America in 115 new ways! You just know she’ll let Joe use it, too, and you can give it to her for only $313.29!