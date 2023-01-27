BREAKING: Court Releases Paul Pelosi ‘Attack’ Bodycam Footage (VIDEO)

San Francisco Court Superior Cour Judge Stephen M. Murphy has ordered the release of the bodycam footage of officers responding to a 9-1-1 call from Paul Pelosi at the Pelosi family home back in 2022.

Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, can be seen standing with alleged kidnapper David DePape in his underwear as police answer the door.

As police see that Depape is holding onto Pelosi with a hammer, they ask him to drop the hammer. He refuses and immediately swings the hammer on Paul Pelosi.

See that shocking, graphic footage below…

Just released police body camera video shows moments David DePape attacked Paul Pelosi at his# San Francisco home



WARNING: VIDEO IS GRAPHIC#PaulPelosi #BREAKING@Nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/rQZriBvOCm — Bigad Shaban (@BigadShaban) January 27, 2023

Why was Pelosi standing in his underwear, appearing so calm with Depape before the swing took place?

Additionally, why did Depape wait until police had arrived to do this? The whole situation seems completely bizarre.

Pelosi told reporters that she had a ‘home excorcism’ following the events captured in this video. The San Francisco archdioses has denied these claims, saying Pelosi completely fabricated the story.

This video comes on the heels of a shocking report released by this outlet yesterday, detailing that Paul Pelosi dumped some $3 million, or 30,000 shares worth of Google stock just months before the DOJ launched a new massive anti-trust lawsuit.

Attacker David Depape has been federally indicted for this incident. He is being charged on a number of counts, they are listed below…

Federal Charges

Assault on the immediate family member of a federal official, with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties

Attempted kidnapping of a federal official on account of the performance of official duties.

San Francisco DA Charges

Attempted murder, with allegations that it was willful, deliberate and premeditated, that the defendant used a deadly or dangerous weapon, and that the defendant inflicted great bodily injury on a person 70 years of age or older.

First-degree residential burglary, with an allegation that another person was present in the residence during the commission of the burglary.

Assault with a deadly weapon, with an allegation that the defendant inflicted great bodily injury on a person 70 years of age or older.

Inflicting unjustifiable physical pain or mental suffering on an elder adult, with allegations that the defendant inflicted great bodily injury and used a deadly or dangerous weapon.

False imprisonment of an elder adult by violence or menace, with allegations that the defendant inflicted great bodily injury and used a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Threatening the life of or threatening serious bodily harm to an elected public official or their immediate family, with allegations that the defendant inflicted great bodily injury and used a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Dissuading a victim.

Damaging or preventing a communication for an emergency call.

This shocking footage is sure to cause more controversy for the Pelosi family.