Breaking: Former President Trump Indicted By Federal Grand Jury In Mar-A-Lago Documents Case

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the Mar-A-Lago documents scandal.
Trump announced via his Truth feed…
The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.
I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM. I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!
This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!Former President Trump on Truth Social
This comes as the Justice Department currently has whistleblowers informing Congress that information about the Hunter Biden investigation has been placed in “highly restricted systems”.
ABC News reports on the Trump indictment…
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted for a second time, this time on federal charges in relation to his handling of classified information while out of office, sources familiar confirm to ABC News.
He has been issued a summons to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, sources said.
“We’re learning from our sources that there appears to be at least seven counts here. This ranges from everything from the willful retention of national defense information to conspiracy to a scheme to conceal to false statements and representations,” ABC News’ Katherine Faulders reported on during a special report on the network.https://abcnews.go.com/US/donald-trump-indicted-time-sources/story?id=99408228