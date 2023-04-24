Breaking: Tucker Carlson Out at Fox News

Tucker Carlson has reportedly reached an agreement to part ways with Fox News. The announcement was made in a statement released by Fox this morning.

Fox said in the statement…

FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. ‘Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. ‘Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.’

Carlson had the best rated program on the network, and in cable television over the last several years. His first show was back in 2017.

He took over the time slot from Bill O’Reilly, who departed from Fox after a harassment scandal involving female employees.

Daily Mail reports on Carlson’s departure…

Tucker Carlson has left Fox News after reigning over the network as one of its most beloved hosts for nearly a decade. His final show was on April 21st, according to a network statement issued today. His departure comes days after Fox settled with Dominion Voting Systems which had sued for defamation, claiming hosts like Carlson knew President Trump’s election fraud claims were untrue, but pushed them for ratings. Dominion sued for $1.6 Billion and settled for $700 Million at the 11th hour. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12008059/Tucker-Carlson-leave-Fox-News.html

Fox is left with Sean Hannity at 9pm and Jesse Waters, who has been steadily gaining in the ratings, at 7pm. An interim host will reportedly fill in for Carlson at 8pm.

This comes just days after Dan Bongino also departed from his hugely successful Sunday program on Fox News.

Fox is shedding talent like you wouldn’t believe. What is going on? It seems that those who draw ratings for Fox are the ones being punished. A strange strategy for a media company.