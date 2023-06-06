Breaking: U.S. Knew About Ukrainian Plot To Attack Nordstream Pipeline 3 Months In Advance, Report Says

The Washington Post broke the story this morning that the Central Intelligence Agency and Biden Administration knew about a planned Ukrainian attack on the Nordstream pipeline three months before it happened.

Remember, Joe Biden used this event to blame Russia and further escalate conflict in Ukraine.

The New York Times reported back in March that a pro-Ukrainian group was responsible for the bombing, stating…

New intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials suggests that a pro-Ukrainian group carried out the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines last year, a step toward determining responsibility for an act of sabotage that has confounded investigators on both sides of the Atlantic for months. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/07/us/politics/nord-stream-pipeline-sabotage-ukraine.html

The attack, which occurred back in September of 2022, caused major energy shortages across Europe during the winter of 2022.

The Washington Post now reports…

Three months before saboteurs bombed the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline, the Biden administration learned from a close ally that the Ukrainian military had planned a covert attack on the undersea network, using a small team of divers who reported directly to the commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces. Details about the plan, which have not been previously reported, were collected by a European intelligence service and shared with the CIA in June 2022. They provide some of the most specific evidence to date linking the government of Ukraine to the eventual attack in the Baltic Sea, which U.S. and Western officials have called a brazen and dangerous act of sabotage on Europe’s energy infrastructure. The European intelligence reporting was shared on the chat platform Discord, allegedly by Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira. The Washington Post obtained a copy from one of Teixeira’s online friends. The intelligence report was based on information obtained from an individual in Ukraine. The source’s information could not immediately be corroborated, but the CIA shared the report with Germany and other European countries last June, according to multiple officials familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence operations and diplomatic discussions. The highly specific details, which include numbers of operatives and methods of attack, show that for nearly a year Western allies had a basis to suspect Kyiv in the sabotage. That assessment has only strengthened in recent months as German law enforcement investigators uncovered evidence about the bombingthat bears striking similarities to what the European service said Ukraine was planning. https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/06/06/nord-stream-pipeline-explosion-ukraine-russia/

The fact that we have sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Zelensky and Ukraine while they have attempted to drag the world into war with lies is inexcusable.

Every single politician that voted to send money to Ukraine needs to be removed from Office. Those in the Biden Administration that knew the truth and still attempted to stoke the flames of world war should be tried for treason.

What they did can never be forgotten, and we must work to ensure that it never happens again. The entire situation in Ukraine has been a lie from the beginning. An excuse for politicians to launder hundreds of billions of dollars.

TREASON!