Brian Stelter Can’t Figure Out Why He Was Fired From CNN (Video)

Former CNN anchor Brian Stelter was fired from his job back in August of 2022. His show ‘Reliable Sources’ was pulled off the air.

Now Stelter has resurfaced for an interview, claiming that he still has ‘no idea’ why he was fired from CNN. We can think of a few reasons!

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

When asked why he was fired, Stelter responded as saying…

I don’t know…I really, truly don’t know,” Stelter said. “I know I had a popular show by CNN standards and I know that it was pretty cheap to produce. But I also know every show gets canceled eventually Brian Stelter

See a clip of that moment below…

Brian Stelter says he has no idea why he was fired from CNN:



"I think we were doing fantastic journalism at CNN for the nine years that I was there." pic.twitter.com/5dtDmXkHo5 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) April 19, 2023

Townhall reports on the appearance….

Former CNN host Brian Stelter revealed he does not know the reason why he was fired from CNN as their chief media correspondent and anchor of “Reliable Sources” by the new leadership. Speaking on NewsNation with Dan Abrams, Stelter defended his tenure, which was constantly mocked for being disingenuous about liberal bias the mainstream media has and providing cover for news outlets that were not Fox News and Democrats. “You recently left CNN…clear they kind of push you out,” Abrams said. I’ve embraced the f word, Dan, fired!” Stelter said, laughing. “Why do you think you got fired? Abrams asked. “I don’t know…I really, truly don’t know,” Stelter said. “I know I had a popular show by CNN standards and I know that it was pretty cheap to produce. But I also know every show gets canceled eventually.” https://townhall.com/tipsheet/juliorosas/2023/04/19/brian-stelter-does-not-know-why-cnn-fired-him-we-were-doing-fantastic-journalism-n2622146

Leave it to CNN to pat themselves on the back after becoming known for fake news!