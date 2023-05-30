China Embarrasses Biden Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Declines To Meet

The Pentagon has now confirmed that China has officially declined an invitation from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to meet at a June Defense Summit in Singapore.

Austin is set to deliver remarks in Singapore on June 2nd, reports claim, and wanted to meet with Chinese officials. China has no interest.

China declined an invitation for its minister of defense to meet with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of an annual international defense summit in Singapore later this week, the Pentagon said late Monday. “The [People’s Republic of China] informed the U.S. that they have declined our early May invitation for Secretary Austin to meet with PRC Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu in Singapore this week,” Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said in a statement. Both Austin and Li are scheduled to travel to Singapore to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue on June 2-4 and give remarks. Austin met with Li’s predecessor on the sidelines of the summit last year, but Austin has not spoken with Li since he assumed his position in March 2023. “I have reached out to my counterpart on a number of occasions,” Austin told Congress earlier this month. “There’s a new minister of defense in the seat now. I’ve reached out to him. I’ve sent him a letter and — and I offered to talk as well. I’ll continue to do that. I think that’s critical.” The invitation from the Pentagon was part of the Biden administration’s push to restore communications between high-level officials after tensions stemming from the Chinese spy balloon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, and Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/china-declines-lloyd-austin-meeting-shangri-la-dialogue-singapore/

As China continues to take advantage of every Biden policy blunder, all the United States seems to be able to do is embarrass itself.

It is directly because of the incompetence displayed by the Biden Administration at every level that China no longer feels that we are an equal or superior Nation.