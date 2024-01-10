Chris Christie Drops Out Of 2024 Presidential Race Ahead Of Iowa

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who never failed to use an opportunity to bash the frontrunner in the 2024 Presidential race, Donald Trump, is reportedly going to drop out of the race for President in the coming days. This comes after Christie failed to ever gain any real footing in the Republican field.

Videos by Rare

Christie’s decision to leave the race means that just four candidates remain in the Republican Primary. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who many speculate may be joining forces with another reamining candidate, Nikki Haley, very soon, and Vivek Ramaswamy. Haley is firmly in second place, with Vivek finishing just below DeSantis. The New York Times reports on Christie’s decision…

Former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey suspended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, but he undermined his effort to stop Donald J. Trump when he sweepingly dismissed his Republican rivals during a hot-mic moment. Minutes before his announcement in Windham, N.H., Mr. Christie could be heard on the event’s livestream, saying, “She’s going to get smoked, and you and I both know it,” in a reference to Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor. “She’s not up to this.” He added of Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, “DeSantis called me, petrified.” Mr. Trump immediately seized on the remarks, writing on Truth Social that Mr. Christie’s comments about Ms. Haley, who appears to be the most significant obstacle to a Trump victory in New Hampshire, were a “very truthful statement.” In his speech, Mr. Christie did not endorse any of his rivals, nor did he address their prospects against Mr. Trump, dashing the hopes of Republican moderates that his exit would unify remaining members of the party who oppose Mr. Trump. https://www.nytimes.com/2024/01/10/us/politics/chris-christie-drops-out.html

Hear that leaked audio clip mentioned by the New York Times below…

MUST LISTEN AUDIO: @GovChristie Chris Christie was just caught on a hot mic ahead of suspending his failed Presidential campaign:



"She's (@NikkiHaley) going to get smoked. You and I know both know it…she's not up to this"



"DeSantis @RonDeSantis called me, petrified that I… pic.twitter.com/SYhf7R07JI — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 10, 2024