Chuck Schumer Awards Kamala Harris ‘Golden Gavel’ Award (Video)

I guess Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer doesn’t have anything better to do! Inside of the U.S. Capitol building today, Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer could be seen handing Vice President Kamala Harris a ‘golden gavel’ award.

The Democrats have resorted to giving each other participation trophies! The award is reportedly for Harris cast her 32nd vote to break a tie in the Senate, an all-time record. See video footage of Schumer handing Kamala Harris this award in the clip below..

Chuck Schumer presents a "golden gavel" to Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/65XSRnvHOF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 5, 2023

This comes as House Speaker Mike Johnson has reportedly sent a letter to the White House saying that any additional aid administered to Ukraine will have to be coupled with funding for additional border security at the United States-Mexico Border.

Millions of undocumented immigrants have poured into the United States since President Joe Biden took Office. We published a report this morning about the effects of those Border policies on the President’s re-election efforts.

Heading into the 2024 Election, the Southern Border is among the top issues for voters across America, including many key swing states.

As Americans struggle with everyday aspects of life, the Democrats are busy handing themselves participation trophies. A true disgrace!