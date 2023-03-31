Senator Chuck Schumer Celebrates Trump Indictment With Inflammatory Statement

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took time yesterday to celebrate the news of a Manhattan Grand Jury voting to indict former President Donald Trump.

In a statement released by his office, Schumer stated that former President Trump is ‘subject to the same laws as every American.’ He can be quoted as saying…

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Mr. Trump is subject to the same laws as every American. He will be able to avail himself of the legal system and a jury, not politics, to determine his fate according to the facts and the law, There should be no outside political influence, intimidation or interference in the case. I encourage both Mr. Trump’s critics and supporters to let the process proceed peacefully and according to the law. Chuck Schumer on Trump Indictment

See that statement in a tweet below…

Donald Trump is subject to the same laws as every American. He will be able to avail himself of the legal system and a jury, not politics, to determine his fate according to the facts and the law. pic.twitter.com/1DeThHDSS6 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 31, 2023

The Hill reports...

The indictment makes Trump the first ex-president to be hit with criminal charges in U.S. history. Many Democrats hailed the indictment. Others have spoken in the same vein as Schumer and are calling for the legal process to play out. Trump has maintained his innocence and has denied the allegations. Schumer is also one of the few members of Senate leadership to weigh in on Trump’s indictment. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the No. 2 Republican, have not issued statements in reaction to the news. https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/3927135-schumer-on-indictment-trump-is-subject-to-the-same-laws-as-every-american/

The Democrats seem to be ecstatic that former President Trump has been indicted. What does that mean for the fate of our Nation?

Biden refused to comment on the issue. When will he release a statement?