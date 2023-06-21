Chuck Schumer Has A Biden Moment, Forgets What To Say (Video)

Senate Majority Leader Democrat Chuck Schumer had a Biden moment today while attempting to deliver a statement to reporters. Schumer stopped his sentence, starting over and over again.

At one point, Schumer looks behind him and chuckles to some men standing behind him. Once he attempts to start his sentence again, Schumer then says that he “had a joke”.

See a clip of Schumer’s Biden moment below…

Chuck Schumer malfunctions as he begins his press conference pic.twitter.com/WDET4hj62F — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 21, 2023

This comes as Schumer has introduced a new bill to regulate AI in the Senate. Politico reports on that bill…

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled his framework Wednesday to get Congress on a path toward comprehensive AI legislation — though any specific legislative details remain murky. The majority leader’s “SAFE Innovation framework” builds on his April announcement of a “major effort” to develop federal regulations for AI. According to a one-pager from Schumer’s office, the acronym stands for security, accountability, foundations and explain, which together make up four of the five principles underpinning Schumer’s legislative approach to the fast-moving technology. “Many want to ignore AI because it’s so complex,” Schumer said in a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, where he announced the new framework. “But when it comes to AI, we cannot be ostriches sticking our heads in the sand.” Schumer expects comprehensive AI legislation will secure both U.S. national security and American jobs; support responsible systems in the areas of misinformation, bias, copyright, liability and intellectual property; require AI tools to align with democratic values; and determine what level of transparency the federal government and private citizens require from AI companies. The fifth principle, innovation, builds off the majority leader’s desire to “support U.S.-led innovation in AI technologies.” Lawmakers are mulling whether to fund research projects and compute infrastructure that could supercharge productivity and help American AI companies compete with foreign rivals. https://www.politico.com/news/2023/06/21/schumer-launches-new-phase-in-push-for-ai-bill-00102871