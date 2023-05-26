Chuck Schumer Slams “MAGA Supreme Court” After Previous Threats (Video)

Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted a statement yesterday about a recent 9-0 Supreme Court ruling which shot down a Biden initiative to federalize waterways, bogs, and marshes.

Within his statement, Schumer referred to the Supreme Court as the “MAGA Supreme Court”. What Schumer failed to realize is that this was a unanimous 9-0 decision, with the liberal Justices voting in line with Conservative justices.

Is Sonia Sotomayor MAGA, Chuck? See the ridiculous statement made by Schumer below….

This MAGA Supreme Court is continuing to erode our country’s environmental laws.



Make no mistake—this ruling will mean more polluted water, and more destruction of wetlands.



We’ll keep fighting to protect our waters. https://t.co/wlp1LTvZJB — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 25, 2023

Remember that Senator Chuck Schumer has threatened Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh during a protest that occurred during the Trump Administrato=ion over abortion rights.

“I wanna tell you Gorsuch, I wanna tell you Kavanaugh… You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you if you continue with these awful decisions.” A direct threat in every sense of the word. See a clip of that moment below…

In which Chuck Schumer threatens TWO sitting Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States. pic.twitter.com/pA3mryeVK2 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 4, 2020

It should be noted that the Democrat House of Representatives under Nancy Pelosi actually debated a bill that would stack the Supreme Court, adding Justices that the Democrat House, Senate, and White House would have confirmed. The Bill was never passed.

The Democrats have threatened our Supreme Court Justices physically. They have also openly talked about threatening the legitimacy of our Supreme Court by arbitrarily adding Justices.

Remember, protestors swarmed the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh last summer over the Roe V Wade leak. It would appear that their actions were supported by Chuck Schumer, based on his own statements.