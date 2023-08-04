CNN Analyst Claims Latest Trump Indictment Is Similar To Bin Laden Raid (Video)

CNN is not exactly the cradle of unbiased, quality journalism. But you have to hand it to CNN Tonight host Laura Coates for how she handled CNN “Law Enforcement Analyst” Michael Fanone.

Watch the CNN video clip. It’s hilarious. At 0:22 seconds, Coates cocks her head like a Labrador retriever hearing a squeaky toy when Fanone tells her that Trump’s indictment is like when U.S. Navy SEALs killed terrorist mastermind Osama bin Laden.

“These two seem comparable to you?” Coates asks surprised. “Why that comparison in particular?”

And then a three-second pause follows.

“Uhh… I believe they’re comparable,” Fanone finally says.

“In what way?” Coates asks.

“Absolutely,” Fanone nonsensically replies.

And then there’s a full five-second pause… See a clip of that moment below…

“Osama Bin Laden was a terrorist who committed horrific acts against the American people and against our Republic and I believe that Donald Trump is a terrorist who committed horrific acts against the American people,” Fanone said.

Coates ends the clip by politely alluding to the quiet part out loud – justice is dead when people are thrown in jail simply because they’re not liked.

“You can imagine that’s a very eyebrow-raising statement to say the least, the notion that Osama bin Laden [is being compared] to Donald Trump,” Coates says.

And then Coates directs her final statement to Fanone’s brainless desire to see Trump put in jail. “It likely speaks to how deeply you felt and have been concerned about all of this. But are you concerned that statements like that, or the rhetoric surrounding what his role has been, is going to cloud people’s view of this indictment as a fair process?”

Laura Coates might just be the first CNN host in 30 years who takes journalism seriously.