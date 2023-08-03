CNN Analyst On America’s Opinion Of Bidenomics: “It Stinks” (Video)

CNN aired a segment recently revealing the true disdain that Americans have for President Joe Biden, his Administration, and the economic policies that it so often brags about.

“And I’ll note the reason why his approval rating is so low at this point is because is comes down to the economy. If you look at Joe Biden’s approval on the economy right now, it stinks. It is well below 40%, 37% approval on the economy, and that’s a top issue on our poll, so I don’t think it’s much of a surprise if you are thinking, on the issue that’s most important to the American public, that your approval rating also stinks.” CNN analyst Harry Enten said.

Enten then points out that former President Donald Trump carried a higher approval rating at this point in his Presidency than Joe Biden, saying, “We always said Donald Trump had such a low approval rating, right? But if you look, what you see is that Donald Trump’s approval rating was actually slightly larger than Joe Biden’s was at this point.”

Enten then stated that most Americans trust Congressional Republicans than Joe Biden. He can be quoted as saying, “More people actually trust congressional Republicans than President Biden on the most important issues of the day.”

