CNN: Biden’s Approval Rating Is Lower Than Any President Since Jimmy Carter (Video)

CNN displayed a poll on their network recently which showed that President Joe Biden has a lower approval rating than any President of the United States since Jimmy Carter in the 1970s.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Biden’s total approval rating is just 40%, lower than former President Donald Trump at 43% and just above Jimmy Carter at 32%. 60% of Americans disapprove of Joe Biden!

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

The graphic also shows that just 34% of Americans agree with Joe Biden’s handling of the economy.

See that clip from CNN below…

CNN: Biden's approval rating is lower than any president since Jimmy Carter at this point in their presidencies pic.twitter.com/phxMfwbkBt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 23, 2023

CNN also showed a poll in which 60% of Americans agree with the Republican-passed bill to raise the debt ceiling. 60% of Americans only want the debt ceiling raised with spending cuts. See a clip of that moment below…

🚨 CNN POLL: "A majority of Americans — six-in-ten Americans — want to raise the debt ceiling ONLY if spending cuts are included as well" pic.twitter.com/CIwiXTJe1c — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 23, 2023

AP reports on Biden’s dismal polling….

As President Joe Biden embarks on his reelection campaign, just 33% of American adults say they approve of his handling of the economy and only 24% say national economic conditions are in good shape, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Public approval of Biden’s handling of the economy remains low in a time of high inflation, a difficult housing market and concerns about a potential U.S. government debt default. American opinion is also gloomy about Biden’s efforts on gun policy and immigration, with only 31% saying they approve of the president’s performance on those hot button issues. Overall, 40% say they approve of the way Biden is doing his job, similar to where his approval rating has stood for much of the past year and a half. Zoie Mosqueda, 24, who does not identify with any political party, said her family is ready to buy their first home but with the average mortgage interest rate hovering around 6.9%, that goal, at least for now, is out of reach. https://apnews.com/article/ap-norc-poll-biden-approval-economy-guns-333ac2ea6b288fa2c1e6eac5020f3555