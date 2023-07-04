Cocaine Reportedly Discovered On White House Grounds, Could It Belong To Hunter Biden?

Cocaine was reportedly discovered in the White House library over the weekend. Hazmat units were deployed and the White House was evacuated on Sunday.

The New York Post reports…

The “unknown item” that forced a brief evacuation of the White House Sunday night and drew a Hazmat team from Washington, DC, Fire and EMS to the executive mansion initially tested positive for cocaine, according to a dispatch call made that evening. “We have a yellow bar stating cocaine hydrochloride,” a DC firefighter stated in a radio communication at 8:49 p.m. on Sunday. “Bag it up and take it out,” the firefighter told the Hazmat team. The white powdery substance was found in the residence’s library, according to the dispatch call. The Secret Service told The Post the agency “does not comment on an active investigation” and declined to comment further. https://nypost.com/2023/07/04/cocaine-found-on-white-house-premises-dispatch-call-shows/

There is one notorious cocaine user that has regular access to the White House, and I’m sure that everybody knows who I’m talking about!

Footage was released just yesterday of Hunter Biden smoking crack cocaine while driving. Could this cocaine have belonged to Hunter Biden?

Hunter was reportedly at the White House on Friday, departing with his father to Camp David for the 4th of July.

The substance in the White House residence’s library tested positive for cocaine. We will update you with further information about this story is revealed… And we thought Clinton was bad!