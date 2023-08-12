Confirmed MS-13 Terrorist Arrested At U.S. Southern Border, Had Illegally Crossed Four Times

MS-13 is considered the deadliest gang in the United States. Their hallmark is committing acts of violence and murder, often publicly. One Los Angeles faction of MS-13 requires members commit murder before they’re considered fully initiated into the gang. In Central America, where the gang originated and is particularly present, they’re known for acts of infanticide and femicide on their rivals.

So you Democrats will be happy to know the Biden Administration is so committed to open borders, it won’t bother trying to protect Americans against even MS-13 and sex offenders. They’re crossing the southern border with impunity. In fact, Fox News reports that one MS-13 member who was a registered sex offender has recently been caught for the fifth time .

An illegal immigrant arrested by the Texas Rangers at the southern border was discovered to be a "confirmed MS-13 gang member" and "registered sex offender who has crossed illegally FOUR TIMES before," reports @BillMelugin_. pic.twitter.com/2NoZUbhcWJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2023

I hope this enterprising young man is getting his Illegal Border Crossing Rewards Card punched, because if he crosses only five more times, he gets free Medicaid, a driver’s license, and a voter registration card!

As one can see from the chart below of border apprehensions and expulsions since 1990, the Biden Administration has gone into overdrive trying to make up for all those illegals stopped by the Trump Administration, when illegal crossings were at an historic low.

It’s important for Joe and his Uniparty friends to let as many illegals into the country as they can. This is because of what they all learned in Marxism 101 class back in college – the best way to subjugate a country is to water down the sense of unity and culture and tradition that binds it together as a nation of people.

Of course, letting illegals storm the United States is just one arm of their efforts to destroy America’s national unity. We’ve seen the Uniparty’s other efforts to subjugate America through the sheer level of effort they’ve placed in trying to make blacks, whites, Latinos, and Asians hate each other. Or how they’re trying to get women to hate men, and non-Christians to hate Christians. They’ve gone so far in trying to foment unrest that they’ve even started using the legal system to strangle the Holy Grail of what it means to be American, respect of each other’s political views and freedom of speech.