Confused Biden At End of Connecticut Speech: “God Save The Queen” (Video)

President Biden ended his gun control speech in Connecticut yesterday by saying “God Save The Queen”. This President is truly lost.

Videos by Rare

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

We reported on a moment in that speech yesterday where Biden flubbed a famous John Wayne line. Read our report on that moment here.

USA Today reports….

President Joe Biden caused some confusion at the end of the speech he gave Friday at the National Safer Communities Summit in Connecticut. Biden spoke to gun safety advocates and survivors of gun violence for about 30 minutes Friday afternoon at the University of Hartford and ended his speech with the phrase “Alright? God save the Queen, man.” “God Save The Queen” began trending on Twitter soon after with many addressing their own confusion and criticizing the gaffe. Many were questioning whether Biden referenced Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who died in September. Biden attended the queen’s funeral on Sept. 19.

See a clip of the moment below…

Biden wraps up his remarks in Connecticut: "Alright, God save the queen, man" pic.twitter.com/NJShsIA1eg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 16, 2023

The Independent reports on this…

Joe Biden caused confusion as he ended a speech to gun safety advocates by saying “God save the Queen, man.” The president used the phrase as he finished his speech at the National Safer Communities Summit in West Hartford, Connecticut. Mr Biden told the crowd that a storm was heading into the area and that he would be unable to shake hands with all the attendees. But he promised to take photos with each section of the audience. “I will stand in front of each section – no, I really mean it – if you can see the camera they can see you. It is the least consequential part of this whole meeting for you, I promise,” he said. It was then that he signed off with his line about the Queen, who died at Balmoral last September at the age of 96 and was replaced by King Charles III. https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/biden-god-save-the-queen-b2359453.html