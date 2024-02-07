Confused Biden Giggles About Trump Debate While Drinking Bubble Tea (Video)

President Joe Biden could be seen yesterday in Washington D.C. enjoying a bubble tea. As the world descends in the chaos, President Biden appears to be in a fantastic mood. While walking out of the vendor with his bubble tea in-hand, the President appeared extremely confused.

Members of the press shouted questions at Biden as he walked away from the store. One reporter shouted, “Trump says he’s ready to debate you right now. Do you accept?”

The President then laughed, shuffling around with his tea, attempting to come up with a response. After about 5 seconds of stuttering and struggling to come up with an answer, Biden gave a timid response of, “If I were him, I’d wanna debate me, too!”

See a clip of this exchange from yesterday in Washington D.C. below…

As Americans continue to struggle to make ends meet, especially with rising costs of all kinds, it appears that America’s struggles are hilarious.

The next time you have to fill up your gas tank, and are disgusted by the price. The next time you go to the grocery store, and are disgusted by the price. The next time you have to make sacrifices in your life because of the Biden economy… Remember this face.

To Joe Biden, and his Administration, your struggles are a joke. They laugh at you. They revel in your struggle.