Confused Senator John Fetterman Returns To Capitol Hill After Two Month Absence (Video)

Pennsylvania Democrat Senator John Fetterman returned to Washington D.C. yesterday after being hospitalized with severe depression for two months. Fetterman was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington D.C. back in February.

AP reported on his release from Walter Reed in late March,

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after six weeks of inpatient treatment for clinical depression, with plans to return to the Senate when the chamber resumes session in mid-April, his office said Friday. In a statement, Fetterman’s office said he is back home in Braddock, in western Pennsylvania, with his depression “in remission,” and gave details on his treatment — including that his depression was treated with medication and that he is wearing hearing aids for hearing loss. It was the latest medical episode for the Democrat, who won last fall’s most expensive Senate contest after suffering a stroke that he has said nearly killed him and from which he continues to recover. https://apnews.com/article/fetterman-senate-pennsylvania-depression-1f3b8baa4ea0c6766e4ecbf454de51d5

Fetterman was spotted yesterday wearing his Carhartt hooded sweatshirt on Capitol Hill. In a typical awkward moment, Fetterman waved his hands around and said hello to reporters. See a clip of that moment below…

Sen. @JohnFetterman (D-PA) returns to Capitol Hill after a two-month absence during which he received treatment for clinical depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. https://t.co/6tjy3Wlngo pic.twitter.com/YS9E9gzfCu — CSPAN (@cspan) April 17, 2023

The most troubling aspect of this entire situation is that despite being unable to speak coherently, Fetterman was somehow able to win his Senate Election in 2022.

His campaign concealed his serious health issues, denying that Fetterman showed any signs on slowing down. The public was undoubtedly misled about the health of Fetterman.

We have a similar situation happening right now on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Fetterman is as lost as ever.