Congressman George Santos Arrested, Faces Up To 20 Years in Prison

Controversial Congressman George Santos has been arrested by New York authorities this morning following a Department of Justice Indictment.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Santos has claimed that he will not resign from his elected office. He pleaded not guilty to the charges today.

The DOJ stated in a memo released this memo detailing the charges…

Santos Allegedly Embezzled Contributions from Supporters, Fraudulently Obtained Unemployment Benefits, and Lied in Disclosures to the House of Representatives CENTRAL ISLIP, NY – A 13-count indictment was unsealed today in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York charging George Anthony Devolder Santos, better known as “George Santos,” a United States Congressman representing the Third District of New York, with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. The indictment was returned yesterday under seal by a federal grand jury sitting in Central Islip, New York. Santos was arrested this morning and will be arraigned this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Arlene R. Lindsay at the federal courthouse in Central Islip, New York. Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Kenneth A. Polite, Jr., Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, and Michael J. Driscoll, Assistant Director-in-Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office (FBI), and Anne T. Donnelly, District Attorney, Nassau County, announced the charges.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will reportedly not ask Santos to resign from his position. My question is why?

Santos, in no way, represents anything that the Republican Party stands for. These charges are just the latest example of his history of misrepresentation and deception.

Santos called the charges a ‘witch hunt’ on Twitter. See that tweet below…

WITCH HUNT! — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) May 10, 2023