Controversial Political Icon Roger Stone Spills On Donald Trump

Legendary, political operative Roger Stone may be one of the most controversial people in American history. Love him or loathe him (and many do) Stone is a flamboyant and aggressive character.

Videos by Rare

Known for his fine English tailoring, his love of martinis, and his sharp elbows social media is rife with people making fun of the shape of his head or his over the top style of dress. To some Stone is a “dirty trickster,” and to others he is an American Hero

The dapper political operative is most famous ,of course ,for being convicted of seven process crimes by former special counsel, Robert Mueller, and subsequently receiving a commutation of his sentence and a full and unconditional presidential pardon by President Donald Trump.

Trying to find references to Stone’s December 2020 pardon in any online biography, profile, or news site will yield no results. You will find that evidence of Stone’s pardon is almost totally omitted.

Stone was convicted by a DC jury in a trial where by an all democrat jury and a hostile anti-Trump federal judge. On Nov 2, 2022, only by Court order, the Department of Justice was forced to release the final , long hidden, long redacted final report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, in which even he could not sugarcoat that he had actually found no evidence of Russian collusion, WikiLeaks collaboration, or any other crime on Stone’s part.

While Democrats like, Hillary Clinton, Jerry Nadler, Hakeem Jeffries all insisted that Stone declined to testify against Trump in return for his Presidential pardon, there is no evidence to support that claim. Stone says Mueller’s prosecutors pressured him to testify falsely against Trump after they could find no other evidence of “Russian collusion, but Stone refused.

Others have tried to connect Stone to the events of January 6th, 2021, but Stone was never even at the US Capitol that day, nor is there any evidence that he knew in advance, participated in, or condoned any illegal action at the Capitol. The Washington Post confirmed from three sources with direct knowledge that Stone was not involved in the Giuliani -lead effort to delay the certification of the electoral college by the US Senate on January 6th, 2021.

In recent weeks, crude deep fake videos that are selectively edited, manipulated, and have an AI created voice track of Stone criticizing Trump have been thoroughly debunked. Stone is a man with many enemies largely because of his own sharp elbows as it pertains to his political opponents.

Stone is largely a hate figure on the American left. Those on the political left continue to insist that Stone is a ” Russian Traitor,” with no actual evidence to back this up. Stone’s narrow escape from a four year jail sentence simply drives his liberal critics crazy. Stone’s relationship with legendary fixer, Roy Cohn, a key early Trump lawyer and advisor ,also hated by the American left, fuels the fires of Stone’s critics

Stone cut his teeth in the campaigns of Richard Nixon, went on to senior roles in the presidential campaigns of Ronald Reagan in 1976, 1980 and 1984 and was the first consultant hired by Donald Trump’s 2016

During a recent interview with Colleen Wilson of North American TV, Stone discussed his storied relationship with the former President, giving his firsthand account of being a Trump confidant for the better part of four decades in this amazingly candid interview.

“As you know, prior to Donald Trump, every President had been a Senator, or a Governor, or a Congressman, or a General. Donald Trump is really our first businessperson to become President, and that changes everything. All the old rules are ‘out of the window’, and Donald Trump has now set the course for America.” told Wilson

Within this interview, Stone talks about his work for President Richard Nixon and President Ronald Reagan, along with his thoughts on Trump’s 2024 Presidential campaign and the future of American politics. Whether you like Roger Stone or you hate him this is one interview you need to see..

You can watch that full interview with Roger Stone from North American TV here…

Trump Insider Roger Stone Exclusive Interview with Colleen Wilson for North American Tv #Trump pic.twitter.com/bVo2xetMiI — NorthAmericanTv (@NorthAmericanTv) October 30, 2023

For those not on Twitter the interview can be seen here on Rumble below…