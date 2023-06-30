Country Star John Rich Set To Speak With Political Icon Roger Stone On Sunday

0 Votes

Outspoken country music star John Rich will join legendary political icon Roger Stone on WABC radio in New York this Sunday at 3pm EST.

Videos by Rare

Rich has recently criticized unconstitutional red flag proposals in Tennessee. See a clip of Rich discussing this topic with Tomi Lahren in the embedded tweet below…

See a video of one of Rich’s recent performances from his Twitter feed below…

Roger Stone shared a tweet just yesterday showing a handwritten note from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis, once a proclaimed Trump supporter who used Trump’s political clout to get elected, now spends most days with his presidential campaign bashing the former President.

The note from Stone’s feed reads, “President Trump’s support in my race for Governor is a badge of honor. I’m ready to fight for taxpayers like you to drain the swamp in Tallahassee.” See that tweet below…

Rich and Stone are two of the most prominent Conservatives in America today. It will be more than interesting to hear what they discuss this Sunday.

We surely won’t miss it!

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

U.S. Attorney Who Allegedly Blocked Hunter Biden Charges Is A Joe Biden Donor

Careless Tourist Narrowly Avoids Deadly Drop Into Utah Canyon