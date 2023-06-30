Country Star John Rich Set To Speak With Political Icon Roger Stone On Sunday

Outspoken country music star John Rich will join legendary political icon Roger Stone on WABC radio in New York this Sunday at 3pm EST.

Rich has recently criticized unconstitutional red flag proposals in Tennessee. See a clip of Rich discussing this topic with Tomi Lahren in the embedded tweet below…

. @GovBillLee is trying to pass a "rebranded red flag law" in TN. I, along with @TennFirearms and leaders like @SenJohnson and @Jodyforstaterep have vowed to fight against this unconstitutional action. Tag #RedFlagDown and share. @TomiLahren Volume UP!https://t.co/7aw82NjXZv — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) June 30, 2023

See a video of one of Rich’s recent performances from his Twitter feed below…

Roger Stone shared a tweet just yesterday showing a handwritten note from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis, once a proclaimed Trump supporter who used Trump’s political clout to get elected, now spends most days with his presidential campaign bashing the former President.

The note from Stone’s feed reads, “President Trump’s support in my race for Governor is a badge of honor. I’m ready to fight for taxpayers like you to drain the swamp in Tallahassee.” See that tweet below…

Rich and Stone are two of the most prominent Conservatives in America today. It will be more than interesting to hear what they discuss this Sunday.

We surely won’t miss it!

Country and Western Superstar @JohnRich — who fights for God, Family, and Country — joins me this on “The Roger Stone Show” on @77WABCradio, this Sunday at 3 PM ET!



Listen LIVE: 770 AM | https://t.co/53a3PGgGCw | 77 WABC App pic.twitter.com/cijZZNpHUT — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) June 30, 2023