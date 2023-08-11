D.C. Judge Hands Trump Major Victory In Jack Smith Election Indictment Case

Former President Donald Trump scored a massive legal victory today from the Obama-appointed D.C. Judge Tanya Chutkan. Judge Chutkan ruled against a requested protective order against former President Trump that would have gagged Trump, imposing restrictions on what he could say in public.

Videos by Rare

We reported that Jack Smith would be seeking a gag order in this case last week. Fortunately, it appears that this blatant attempt at election interference has been stalled for now.

“Mr. Trump, like any American, has a right to free speech,” Chutkan said. Rare also covered the post on Truth Social that prompted the request for a gag order in this case. It appears that the Department of Justice was triggered by Trump’s post!

Pundits on MSNBC and other mainstream networks have been singing the praises of Judge Chutkan since she was assigned to this case. It will be incredibly interesting to see how the mainstream media, if at all, chooses to address this legal victory for Trump.

It is simply unacceptable that the Department of Justice would attempt to gag a leading Presidential candidate in the middle of an Election cycle. It highlights the partisan nature of the investigation.

It would appear that Biden’s campaign strategy for 2024 is to vacation at his Rehoboth beach home, while his Justice Department does everything within their power to silence his most formidable opposition.