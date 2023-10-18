Dallas Cowboys Legend Dead At 79

Super Bowl champion Dallas Cowboys running back Walt Garrison, who also led the Big 8 in rushing during his time at Oklahoma State, has reportedly died at the age of 79. Garrison reportedly passed away in his sleep. A cause of death has not yet been released.

NWA Online reports on his passing…

Walt Garrison, who led the Big 8 in rushing as an Oklahoma State Cowboy, won a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys and in the NFL offseason competed as a rodeo cowboy, has died. He was 79.

The NFL team said in a story posted on its website Thursday that Garrison died overnight. It did not give a cause of death.

A fifth-round draft choice out of Oklahoma State University, Garrison played nine years in Dallas and retired in 1974 as the No. 3 rusher and No. 4 receiver in franchise history. He is still fourth on Dallas’ all-time list with 4.32 yards per carry and ninth with 3,491 rushing yards.

But it was Garrison’s rodeo career — which he called his first love — that made him the ultimate cowboy. As a little-used backup during his rookie season, the Cowboys said he would go out after team meetings and compete in local rodeos as a steer wrestler, then get back to the hotel before 11 p.m. curfew.

“I wasn’t starting,” Garrison was quoted as saying. “I was returning punts and kicks and covering on the kamikaze squad, that’s all I was doing. And hell, you could get hurt worse on them than you can rodeoing. I didn’t think much about it, but the Cowboys did.”

Dallas Coach Tom Landry soon prohibited the moonlighting during the season. But Garrison continued in the offseason.

https://www.nwaonline.com/news/2023/oct/13/walt-garrison-champ-with-dallas-dies-at-79/