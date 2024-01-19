Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Gave Ambulance Secret ‘Special Order’

The 911 call placed by one of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s aides brings up some slight abnormalities. The foremost of which is that the federal worker had a special order.

Videos by Rare

Toward the end of December 2023, the Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He was then treated for it and was on the road to recovery according to the doctors.

However, by New Year’s Day, Lloyd Austin was suffering from what we now know to be a urinary tract infection. Because of this infection, Lloyd Austin needed an ambulance to pick him up and take him back to the hospital.

The Defense Secretary had his assistant call 911 and say: “Can I ask that the ambulance not show up with lights and sirens? We’re trying to remain a little subtle.” The assistant then asked if they could have the ambulance with the blue racing stripe. He then asked if he could personally have a Happy Meal, and if the ambulance driver works as a part-time DoorDash driver.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Gives Ambulance ‘Special Order’

In a 911 call on January 1, an aide to Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin asked:



“Can I ask that the ambulance not show up with lights and sirens? We’re trying to remain a little subtle…”



The Biden administration proceeded to cover up Austin’s incapacitation for more than a week. pic.twitter.com/wXFTCNru3t — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 17, 2024

Thankfully some that is not true, but it is true that an ambulance with a more ‘under the radar’ entry was requested.

Some may look at this and say that the Defense Secretary was being pretentious and acting privileged, not wanting to be escorted like a normal American citizen. Others may say that he’s such a humble man that has never done any wrong in his entire life that he must just be concerned about the environment. Because obviously, blaring the sirens and flashing those lights causes global warming. Which makes just as much sense as global warming being the cause of the migrant crisis surge and the record breaking low temperatures across the United States this winter.

Still others may say that Lloyd Austin simply didn’t want to make too big a fuss about his trip to the hospital. Whatever the case may be, the Biden administration now knows where he is, after more than a week anyway, and he appears to be recovering from his time in the hospital according to ABC.