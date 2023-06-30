Delivery Driver Shoved Off Bike To Make Way For Biden’s Motorcade (Video)

A delivery driver was shoved off of his bike on the Upper Westside of New York City yesterday in order to make way for President Joe Biden’s motorcade.

A video taken of the altercation shows an officer shoving the male delivery driver off his bike, causing the bike and rider to collapse in the middle of the street, almost being run over by a police vehicle.

The cop then moves over to assist the driver in pulling himself and his bike off the pavement. Biden’s motorcade then proceeds through the city. Who do these people think they are?

A delivery driver who had almost finished crossing the road is shoved off his bike to make way for Joe Biden. This is what liberal democracy looks like. These people are better than you and don't you forget that. pic.twitter.com/1uWKqqTcxV — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 30, 2023

This incident truly speaks to the attitude that Biden and so many other Washington D.C. elitist hold towards the average, everyday working American.

They detest us with the entirety of their being. At the first chance they get, they are always looking to ‘rough up’ the public.

Whether it is Biden’s Department of Justice destroying the rule of law across the Nation, or even a security officer decking a delivery driver off of his bike, the Biden Administration has absolutely no respect for Americans.

As America seems to cower to every enemy across the globe, the Biden Administration has no problem taking their aggression out on Americans.