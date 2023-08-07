Dem. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Blames Biden Economic Failures On ‘Melancholy’ (Video)

The Democrat Representative, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, was interviewed by CNN where she attempted to blame the economy’s shortcomings on the pandemic, protecting ‘Bidenomics.’

Rep. Debbie gave her best shot at covering up President Joe Biden’s blundering. For reference, Joe Biden has been on vacation for over 360 days, nearly 40% of his presidency. To add onto this, polls from Biden supporting networks such as CNN, have shown that the American people do not approve of how Biden is handling the Ukrainian war and his heavy spending in foreign affairs. With that in mind one may wonder about the legitimacy of Biden’s work towards the economy, yet this did not stop Debbie from defending him.

Dem. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Blames ‘Melancholy’ Economy On Pandemic

Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz says Biden's approval rating is historically low because the "hangover from the pandemic … is still causing melancholy" pic.twitter.com/7ElVV5ASWW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2023

She started with: “With the investments in green energy, and investments… infrastructure investments, and even reassuring manufacturing jobs it’s pretty clear that, although we’re making a lot of progress…” Here Debbie hoped to put in a good word for the Biden administration and how all of the Bidenomic policies have been a huge success for the American people. However, even Representative Debbie could not overlook the growing trillions in debt related to the so called ‘green energy,’ and wars that are not our own.

The Representative continued: “The, the sort of hangover from the pandemic, which was obviously a century, unprecedented, situation, is ah, is still causing melancholy, and so you know the impact of those investments is gonna take some time to bake in, but that’s our job, to make sure we communicate.” It seems clear that despite Kamala Harris and Joe Biden boasting of their economic prowess, even their own side must hand out excuses to cover up their shortcomings.