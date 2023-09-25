Democrat Rep. Jim Clyburn: “Biden Is Strongest 2024 Candidate” (Video)

It may come as no surprise that Jim Clyburn, from the Democratic party, has convinced himself that Biden is the “strongest candidate,” but he also claims that Americans agree with him.

The fact of the matter is that Biden has been suffering in the latest polls. As reported by Fox, The Washington Post took a poll that showed former President Donald Trump leading President Biden by 10 points. While The Washington Post has tried to downplay the trend of Biden’s unpopularity, the complaints are clear.

One of the key issues people are having with our current president are his painful policies regarding the economy. On the one hand, Biden and the White House claim that they have pulled in millions of jobs. It is true that millions of jobs have been added to the economy since Biden took office, but the vast majority are simply a result of the economy rebounding from Covid.

Democrat Rep. Jim Clyburn on Biden: "I think he is the strongest candidate and I believe very strongly that the American people believe that, as well."



Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/25ctr9Re6E — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2023

Biden and Kamala also claim to have lowered inflation. But, this administration is again deceiving the American people. It is true that the ‘inflation rate’ on a yearly basis is slowing down, but on the whole, inflation has risen by roughly 17% since Biden took office.

The White House has also claimed lower grocery prices, gas prices, and living expenses in general. Unfortunately, this is entirely untrue. The cost of gas is going strong at about $3.50 and groceries are through the roof, not to mention the price of eating out.

With all of that in mind it should come as no surprise that Biden has a 30% approval rating with his handling of the economy. Maybe if Jim Clyburn tells himself that Biden is the “strongest candidate” enough times he will start to actually believe it.