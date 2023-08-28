In an interview with NBC News on Meet the Press, Bernie Sanders found himself discussing the severity of Joe Biden’s mental decline. In the end he said: “he seemed fine to me,” however that’s not all there was to it.

The video that was uploaded by RNC Research shows the host start by saying: “One way that you make it clear that age is not a factor with you,” addressing Bernie, he added: “is you’re pretty energetic. We see you travel the country and show up and do interviews.” The host then began to point out that many voters have concerns about Biden’s age, then he asked: “Do you have advice to him on how he should assuage those concerns in the public about his age?” He said this shortly after pointing out that Biden is a year younger than Bernie.

Democrat Bernie Sanders Says Biden Is ‘Fine’

"[Biden] is a year younger than you. Do you have advice to him on how he should assuage those concerns in the public about his age?"



BERNIE SANDERS: "I met with the president, I don't know, five or six weeks ago … he seemed fine to me." pic.twitter.com/PucG6aqhSe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 27, 2023

Before considering Bernie’s answer, the lead up to the question and the question itself goes to show that Biden, at the very least comparatively, is not mentally aging as well as Bernie Sanders. As the NBC host pointed out, Bernie does show up for interviews and is relatively energetic for his age. On the other hand, Biden was caught nodding off during his trip to Maui, and he spends a whole lot less time being interviewed.

For example, Biden gave the rare opportunity to be interviewed to the Weather Channel earlier this summer, other than that, there’s not much from Biden in the way of recent interviews. It’s also of interest to point out that Biden has spent nearly 40% of his presidency on vacation as of this August. This appears to mean that, although Biden is a year younger than Bernie, he is even more so negatively affected by his age.

At any rate, Bernie answered the question with: “Look when people look at a candidate, whether he’s Joe Biden, or Trump, or Bernie Sanders, anybody else, you know they have to evaluate a whole lot of factors.” He then explained: “I met with the President, I don’t know, five or six weeks ago, and we had a great conversation, he seemed fine to me.” Though he said it reluctantly, Bernie claimed Biden seemed fine, likely from a place of shared interest. As laid out in a 2021 article by AP, Bernie and Biden have since been working together. It seems that Bernie’s reluctance came from his lifelong idealistic fight that at times had him butting heads with Biden, yet he gave into defending the President due to a strategic shared interest.