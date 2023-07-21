Democrat Congressman Claims Hunter Biden Is A ‘Victim’ of ‘Two-Tiered Justice System’ (Video)

Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) started his standup comedy career live on MSNBC last Wednesday, telling host Jonathan Lemire that Hunter Biden is the victim of a “two-tiered justice system” that is trying to undermine President Joe “Big Guy” Biden.

Goldman is mad that Republicans are investigating Hunter Biden’s sweet tax evasion and illegal gun possession plea deals. Hunter Biden should be spending 12 months in prison for each tax evasion charge he earned for not paying $100,000 in taxes, alongside other Americans who are serving time for the same crime.

As far as Goldman is concerned, the fact that Hunter Biden was even charged for these major felonies means he is a victim of a system intent on protecting Donald Trump.

Goldman’s sentiment is shared by Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who said Hunter Biden has not “received any kind of official favoritism in this prosecution for being Joe Biden’s son. Raskin added that “the only political interference at play here is coming from Donald Trump and my Republican colleagues.”

One must be amazed at what is certainly the nefarious reach of Donald Trump. Most former presidents can only dream of wielding the omnipotent psychic power over Joe Biden’s Department of Justice that Democrats claim is wielded by Trump from far away Florida.

“I’m shocked that Hunter Biden was even charged with these crimes,” Goldman said. And frankly, so are we – because we know from IRS whistleblowers Joseph Ziegler and Gary Shapley that Assistant US Attorney Leslie Wolf has done everything in her power to prevent any prosecution of Hunter Biden.

We also know from Shapley that Matthew Graves, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia and a Biden donor, repeatedly blocked U.S. Attorney David Weiss’ repeated requests to bring tax evasion charges against Hunter Biden.

But all is not bad in Hunter Biden’s life. For example, Hunter was the world’s leading suspect for the mysterious bag of cocaine found next to the White House Oval Office last week… until the US Secret Service destroyed the evidence.