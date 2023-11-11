Democrat Cori Bush Says Palestinians Taught Her How to Survive Tear Gas In Ferguson Riots (Video)

Democrat Representative Cori Bush told a crowd about what it was like for her during the 2014 riots in Ferguson, Missouri. She credited a group of Palestinians with helping her navigate the civil unrest and vandalism that cost the Ferguson community almost $5 million in damages.

Democrat Rep. Cori Bush says her call on Israel to relinquish its right to self-defense is just like when she rioted during the "Ferguson uprising" pic.twitter.com/kT30fcz8pS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2023

“I remember being on the ground during the Ferguson uprisings,” Bush told the crowd. “And I remember not knowing what to do with tear gas.”

Did you try to handle the tear gas by not rioting, Congresswoman Bush?

“The tear gas was hitting us,” she continued. “We didn’t know what to do.”

Did you try not rioting and destroying your own community, Congresswoman Bush? That tends to work.

“And I remember one day a… delegation of folks from Palestine showed up, and taught us what to do.”

You mean they taught you to pre-emptively attack Israel and then blame everybody but yourselves when Israel beat the crap out of you, Congresswoman Bush?

“And then from there,” Ms. Bush reminisced to the crowd, “I knew how to survive the next day with all the tear gas…”

Okay… so the Palestinians taught you that if you didn’t riot and burn down your neighbors’ homes and businesses, the tear gas wouldn’t be launched at you in the first place? Admittedly, that strategy has been known to work.

“But if I just travelled a mile away, there was no tear gas,” she said.

Because those people weren’t rioting, right, Congresswoman Bush?

“There was none of this happening.”

Could the fact that none of this was happening in those neighborhoods be directly related to how those people weren’t rioting and burning their neighbors’ homes to the ground, Congresswoman Bush?

“There was just like people going on with their day.”

Congresswoman Bush, were these people “going on with their day” because they weren’t burning down their own neighborhoods? Kind of hard to “go on with your day” when you burned down everything you needed for your day to go on in the first place.

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) speaks to reporters as she arrives for a House Democrat caucus meeting with White House debt negotiators at the U.S. Capitol on May 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House is expected to vote on The Fiscal Responsibility Act, legislation negotiated between the White House and House Republicans to raise the debt ceiling until 2025 and avoid a federal default. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)