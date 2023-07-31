Democrat Dan Goldman: “Biden Has Restored The Integrity Of The Department Of Justice” (Video)

Democrat Representative Dan Goldman made perhaps one of the most ridiculous statements in American political history during a recent interview with ABC News. In the interview, Goldman actually makes the claim that Joe Biden has ‘restored the integrity of the Justice Department.’

Yes, he actually said that, and not in a joking matter. This is, of course, the same Justice Department that has indicted Biden’s top political opposition in the 2024 Election, former President Donald Trump.

“Do you think a pardon for his son would be a mistake?” the ABC host asked Goldman. “Yes, and I don’t think that there is any chance that President Biden is going to do that, unlike his predecessor who pardoned all of his friends, and anyone who had any access to him. President Biden has restored the integrity of the Department of Justice, and I think you see that in this case, where he kept on a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney to investigate the President’s son. If there is not an indication of the independence of the Department of Justice beyond that, I don’t know what we could look for.” Goldman said.

Goldman fails to mention that Hunter Biden received a sweetheart plea deal from the Department of Justice before that deal was struck down by a federal judge in Delaware just last week. He also fails to mention that the Department of Justice attempted to give Hunter Biden immunity from additional charges in this plea deal.

What happened to the Biden documents scandal, in which classified materials were discovered on many properties of the President, including his Delaware beach home? These documents date back to Biden’s time as Vice President and Senator, in which he had no power to declassify anything.

While former President Trump has been indicted by the Department of Justice for his documents case, as far as we know, Biden hasn’t even been interviewed…

It doesn’t get more one-sided than the Biden Justice Department, as they have worked to protect Joe Biden and his political allies whilst simultaneously levying unprecedented and illegal attacks against his competition. See Rep. Goldman making this absurd claim on ABC news below…

