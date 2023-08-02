Democrat Dan Goldman Caught In Bold-Faced Lie Over Devon Archer Testimony (Video)

Democrat Representative Dan Goldman rushed to the press after Devon Archer testified to the House Oversight Committee in a closed-door session to pathetically defend President Biden with out-and-out lies.

During his time speaking to the press after the Archer testimony, Goldman stated that Joe Biden ‘had no idea’ that he was speaking to Hunter Biden’s business associates on the phone. Goldman can be quoted as saying, “The witness, Mr. Archer, was very clear that Hunter spoke to his father every day. He indicated that he approximated about 20 times over the course of his 10-year business relationship that he had with Mr. Biden, with Hunter Biden, which would be about twice per year, that Hunter would put his father on speakerphone with whomever was at dinner, and there was no indication that he had any idea who was at dinner with them. It was just a ‘say hello, I’m a dinner here’, and there was nothing related to his business dealings.”

See a clip of that moment below, and read our article about that statement made by Goldman here.

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman: The witness testified "that Hunter would put his father on speakerphone with whomever was at dinner — and there was no indication that he had any idea who was at dinner with them!" pic.twitter.com/bC1c6DBWMn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2023

Since the Archer testimony was not public, we were unaware of what Archer actually said in the hearing. Luckily, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson uploaded a full length, unedited video with Devon Archer today exposing Goldman and his lies.

Devon Archer states in this interview that Joe Biden was in fact aware that he was speaking to Hunter Biden’s business associates. See a clip of that moment from the Tucker interview below…

🚨 Devon Archer says Joe Biden KNEW Hunter's foreign business partners were in the room: "I can definitively say, at particular dinners or meetings, [Joe Biden] KNEW there were [Hunter's] business associates…" pic.twitter.com/fLVVLEWHg8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2023

Rep. Dan Goldman should be censured for his bold-faced lie yesterday. It was a disgusting distortion of reality that was only meant to misguide the American people.

Absolutely disgusting!