Democrat Governor Newsom Failed To Disclose Ties To Silicon Valley Bank While Pushing Bailout

A report released today by the Intercept details that Gavin Newsom, Democrat Governor of California, failed to disclose that he was a client of Silicon Valley Bank while urging for a public bailout.

Newsom urged the Federal Government to bailout Silicon Valley Bank, and cheered when they decided to intervene. See a letter from his office about the bailout below…

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

The Biden Administration has acted swiftly and decisively to protect the American economy and strengthen public confidence in our banking system. Their actions this weekend have calmed nerves, and had profoundly positive impacts on California. pic.twitter.com/6VbLIq4Lqv — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 13, 2023

That bombshell report from the Intercept reads…

On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the Biden administration’s decision to intervene on behalf of Silicon Valley Bank’s clients after the bank was taken over by the FDIC on Friday amid a bank run. The White House “acted swiftly and decisively to protect the American economy and strengthen public confidence in our banking system,” Newsom said in a statement. What Newsom didn’t mention is that it also protected his own companies if they held over $250,000 in deposits. CADE, Odette, and PlumpJack, three wineries owned by Newsom, are listed as clients of SVB on the bank’s website. Newsom also maintained personal accounts at SVB for years, according to a longtime former employee of Newsom’s who handled his finances, and who requested anonymity to avoid professional reprisal. “Governor Newsom’s business and financial holdings are held and managed by a blind trust, as they have been since he was first elected governor in 2018,” Nathan Click, a spokesperson for Newsom, told The Intercept in an email. Newsom also didn’t mention his wife Jennifer Siebel’s professional ties to the bank. In 2021, Silicon Valley Bank gave $100,000 to the charity founded by Siebel, the California Partners Project, at the request of Newsom. https://theintercept.com/2023/03/14/cheering-silicon-valley-bank-bailout-gavin-newsom-doesnt-mention-hes-a-client/

Is this open corruption from the Governor of California? What a shameless individual!