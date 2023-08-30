Democrat Hakeem Jeffries Claims Biden Has Delivered ‘Historic’ Results (Video)

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries appeared on CNN recently to claim that President Joe Biden has delivered ‘historic’ economic results during his Presidency. Despite prices being up over 16% on average, gasoline being over $1.40 more per gallon, and wages being down around 3%, the Democrats continue to brag about this economy.

“A CNN poll from earlier this month shows that despite the positive macroeconomic indicators, despite those legislative victories, 63% of Americans disapprove of the way Biden has handled the economy. That disconnect I know has flummoxed and frustrated White House officials from when I covered them for the last two plus years, why do you think that is? How do you rectify that in your mind?” the host asked.

“Well President Biden, the Administration, Democrats in the House and Senate, we’ve been busy governing, and that’s important because we have delivered historic results for the American people on issue after issue after issue,” Jeffries claimed. What is Hakeem Jeffries talking about? Has he completely lost his mind?

See a clip of that unbelievable statement below…

House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries disputes polls showing most Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of the economy: "We delivered historic results for the American people on issue after issue after issue!" pic.twitter.com/y9i7oBv9n4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

ABSURD!

