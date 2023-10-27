Democrat Rep. Gets Slap on the Wrist for Pulling the Fire Alarm (Video)

For 52 years of the 64-year period between 1933 to 1997, Democrats controlled both Houses of Congress by portraying themselves as moderates, Now they pull fire alarms and fake insurrections when things aren’t going their way.

Videos by Rare

Thus, New York Democrat congressman Jamaal Bowman was only doing what any Democrat would do when he doesn’t have the skill, votes, or the protestors needed to stop Republicans: he created a crisis to distract everybody. Unfortunately for Bowman, pulling the fire alarm in a House building was just a step too far, especially since it was clearly on video.

Bowman surrendered himself today, a day after he was charged with a misdemeanor for his September 30th crime committed in the Cannon House Office Building. Bowman was apparently trying to stop the House from voting on a Republican spending measure to prevent a government shutdown.

🚨 NEW FOOTAGE: Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman removes warning signs before pulling the fire alarm in a House office building last month pic.twitter.com/dhwOQN2G6y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2023

Bowman is expected to plead guilty and pay the maximum fine of $1,000. He’ll have to write an apology to the Capitol Police. But the six-month jail term that goes along with it? Nope, jail is only for protestors for whom video shows had the Capitol doors unlocked for them and were taken on a guided tour. And without a doubt, pulling a fire alarm in a busy building is a far more dangerous act than ordering the Capitol Police to open the doors of the Capitol and lead protestors around.

But honestly, what kind of people are Democrats become such that when they can’t get what they want, the first idea that pops in their minds is to create a potentially dangerous panic? Thirty years ago, Democrats and Republicans would have come together, expelled Bowman from the House, and made statements about how important the democratic process is. Bowman would have gone to jail for a few weeks and lived the rest of his life in disgrace. But in 2023, he just has to pay $1,000 and write an apology.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 27: Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) joins fellow House Democrats for a news conference to announce a bicameral resolution recognizing Banned Books Week outside the U.S. Capitol on September 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. Banned Book Week runs October 1-7. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)