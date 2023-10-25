Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman Criminally Charged For Pulling Fire Alarm To Stop Republican Vote

Democrat Representative Jamaal Bowman has been criminally charged for pulling a fire alarm in the Capitol building last month in order to delay a Republican vote on spending legislation to avoid a government shutdown. Capitol Police have reportedly referred Bowman for prosecution.

The maximum sentence for Bowman’s crime, raising a false fire alarm, has a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of up to $1,000. Upon news of being charged, Bowman immediately issued a statement accusing Republicans of ‘using’ his antics to distract the American people. Bowman can be quoted as saying,

I’m thankful from the District of Columbia Attorney General’s office on this issue and grateful that the United States Capitol Police General Counsel’s agreed I did not obstruct or intend to obstruct any House vote or proceedings. I think we all know that Republicans will attempt to use this to distract everyone from their mess, but I look forward to putting this behind me and to continue working hard to deliver for New Yorkers. https://nypost.com/2023/10/25/news/rep-jamaal-bowman-hit-with-misdemeanor-charge-for-pulling-fire-alarm-to-delay-house-vote/

When American citizens were accused of trying to stop a Congressional proceeding on January 6th, those charged were sentenced to years in Prison. Some of the protestors on January 6th have been sentenced to 20+ years in prison following the events of that day, which federal prosecutors have claimed was about stopping a Congressional vote.

Is Representative Jamaal Bowman not guilty of the same exact crime? Why is Representative Jamaal Bowman being given preferential treatment? He should be treated equally under the law.