Democrat Rep. Katherine Clark: “Bidenomics Is Working!”

Democrat House WHIP Katherine Clark appeared on MSNBC recently to claim that ‘Bidenomics is working’ despite the fact that Americans have yet to see prices fall in many areas.

The Biden Administration claims that the economy is great, and so do the House Democrats. House WHIP Katherine Clark can be quoted as saying, “Bidenomics is working, and that is the great news for the American people. We are recovering from dual shocks, the pandemic, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That is going to take time for the American people to be able to trust that what they are seeing is actually happening, and what we are seeing is great news!”

Items at the grocery store may be more expensive than ever, gasoline may be up over $1.30 since Biden took office in January 2021, and interest rates may be sky high…. but the Democrats say the economy is great! How absurd.

See the clip of Katherine Clark on MSNBC below…

House Democrat Whip Katherine Clark: "Bidenomics is working," it's just "going to take time for the American people to be able to trust that what they are seeing is actually happening."



Since Biden took office, prices are up 16.6% and real wages are down 3%. pic.twitter.com/yIP1pQwWOm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2023

Are the Democrats really this shameless? This economy is not working for Americans in any way. The people are struggling, and all that any of the Democrats seem to be able to do is brag about how great they are doing.

Does anybody actually fall for this ridiculous nonsense?