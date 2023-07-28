Democrat Rep. Nadler Defends Biological Men In Women’s Sports (Video)

New York Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler took to the microphone at a House Judiciary Committee hearing yesterday to do his part in advancing the Marxist agenda that is designed to further destabilize the nation’s foundational strength that is the stable nuclear family.

Videos by Rare

“The facts do not justify the fears that Republicans and their political allies gin up over the fairness of trans-girls participating in girls’ athletic teams, nor the further stigma that it attaches to transgender children,” Nadler said while defending gender change “therapies” for children.

Nadler’s claim is that evolution’s use of sexual dimorphism to ensure species’ survivals, which accounts for why mammalian males are larger are larger than mammalian females, may in fact be negated by the whims of human governments’ political policies. Thus, Nadler believes that because governments have declared men and women to have the same physical strength on the athletic field, evolution will halt to respect government’s desire for gender equality. It is an interesting claim for a leader of “The Party of Science” to hold. See a clip of that moment below…

Democrat Jerrold Nadler says "the facts do not justify the fears" over girls forced to compete against biological males in sports pic.twitter.com/SSzvQP2bGg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2023

Likewise, opponents of The Party of Science’s claim believe the opposite, that governments cannot simply declare the power of evolution to be void in the name of gender equality, or for that matter in the name of any other government policy.

Nadler’s opponents present the conspiracy theory that a “molecule” exists in every creatures’ “cells” called “deoxyribonucleic acid” (or DNA for short), and that this “DNA molecule” has been shaped by evolution to determine that creature’s size, shape, strength, intelligence, and even their hair and eye colors. These conspiracy theorists believe that these evolutionary determinations are to be recognized and respected, and thus the field of athletic competition would be fairer to men and women alike if the stronger and more powerful human males were to compete apart from the smaller and comparatively less strong human females.

Nadler, however, insists that these bizarre “DNA” theories are simply Republican efforts to impose gender inequality, and he will continue the fight to declare that because genders do not exist, we must provide the care to affirm to children their genders that do not exist.