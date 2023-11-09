After some deliberation in Congress, the House of Representatives confirmed that the Democrat Rashida Tlaib has been censured.

Since October 7th, when Hamas attacked innocent Israeli citizens, the rise of saying such as “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” This same slogan has been used by congresswoman Tlaib. At face value, it sounds like a call for freedom, something worth supporting.

But the ‘river’ here means the Jordan River, the ‘sea’ means the Mediterranean Sea. This slogan does not merely mean “setting Palestinians free,” it is rather a call to end the Jewish people and the nation of Israel.

🚨BREAKING: The House of Reps has voted to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her anti-Semitism.



22 Democrats voted in favor of it. pic.twitter.com/ejsaC1SfXy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 8, 2023

Even the organizations that are affiliated with Tlaib in saying “cease fire” want more than cease fire. Their own websites clearly say that they are leading advocates of Anti-Zionism, which, when properly understood, means the end to the nationhood of Israel.

Republicans and several Democrats brought forth a motion to censure Tlaib’s promotion of these genocidal slogans.

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal says "it is outrageous" to admonish Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib over her call for genocide against Israel.



"I am embarrassed for those Democrats who voted to censure their own colleague!" pic.twitter.com/SFqpF5oBOI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 8, 2023

At first glance, the Democrat Raskin uncharacteristically laid out a solid argument against the censorship of Tlaib. He argued on the basis of freedom of speech, as seen on CSPAN.

However, upon further examination, free speech was not the issue in question. The issue was that Tlaib was misrepresenting Congress, by extension our government and our country.

The result of this misrepresentation has led to extensive Jewish hate even here in America. As many of the Representatives pointed out, Tlaib’s remarks have led to not so peaceful protests that have endangered the livelihood of Jewish people, based solely on their being Jew. This is in fact an attack on the First Amendment that protects free speech, freedom of the press, assembly, and freedom of religion.