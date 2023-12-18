Democrat Says Speaker Mike Johnson Is Doing ‘Putin’s Bidding’ By Demanding Border Security (Video)

Vermont Democrat Representative Becca Belint appeared on MSNBC this week to claim that by demanding that Democrats provide funding for security along the U.S. Southern Border, that the new House leader is doing ‘Putin’s bidding’.

Remember, Johnson attached additional funding for border security to additional aid for Ukraine, placing Democrats in the awkward position of having to resolve issues at the Southern Border in order to maintain their continued support for the Nation of Ukraine. The deal proposed by Johnson is terrific, though he has signed his name to other questionable things after becoming Speaker, including the new NDAA, which allows for an expansion of the FISA Court used to spy against President, and candidate Trump during and after the 2016 Election.

Funding security for our Southern Border is not radical, or ‘the bidding of Putin’, but simply commeon sense. It is ridiculous to not secure our own Southern Border, and additionally absurd when you factor in the unbelievable amount of taxpayer money we send, as a Nation, around the world for other Nations to take care of their border.

American citizens are asked to pay for border security around the world, yet cannot obtain it themselves, simply because of a coordinated effort to open the Border by Washington Democrats, who see the problem as an avenue to bring in more voters for their own Party.

See Becca Blint making the absurd claim that Mike Johnson is doing ‘Putin’s bidding’ in the clip below…

Democrat Rep. Becca Balint says Speaker Johnson is "essentially doing Putin's bidding" by demanding the border be secured pic.twitter.com/Th1HGnWkQZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 17, 2023

The Democrats simply have no shame.