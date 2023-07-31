Democrat Senator Chris Murphy: “There Is Really Zero Evidence That Joe Biden Can’t Do This Job!” (Video)

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy appeared on CNN recently to defend Democrat President Joe Biden, saying that there is ” really zero evidence” that Biden is not capable of fulfilling his duties as President of the United States.

Obviously, Chris doesn’t spend a lot of time watching President Biden! For those of us who actually have to watch him, the deterioration only accelerates. Biden appears more lost with every public appearance.

Just last week, while attempting to deliver a speech at the Truman Civil Rights Symposium, Biden lost it. Reading from a teleprompter, Biden struggled. He resorted to screaming gibberish into the microphone, becoming more agitated as speech went on. See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "…and, I might add, the most diverse fighting fice!— force in the history of the world!" pic.twitter.com/HYzpPP2pqw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2023

This President cannot even read a speech from a teleprompter. How could he possibly be capable of fulfilling his duties as President of the United States?

Biden also forgot to sign an Executive Order at a speech last week. He was only at the event to sign the order, yet was so eager to leave the stage that he forgot to sign the document. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden is forced to come back on stage after he forgot to sign his executive order — the whole reason he was in Maine in the first place pic.twitter.com/BCfPsRho3Z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2023

Despite all of this evidence, just from last week, Democrat Senator Chris Murphy is claiming that there is no evidence that Joe Biden is unable to do his job as President. See a clip of shameless Murphy making that statement below…

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy: "There is really zero evidence that Joe Biden can't do this job" 😬 pic.twitter.com/SMHqWKqbH2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2023

Pure delusion from Chris Murphy!