Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren Says Cancelling Student Loan Debt Is A “Racial Justice Issue” (Video)

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren has said many times throughout her long career that cancelling student is a ‘racial justice’ issue. What does she mean by this comment? Is Warren making a racist statement?

She repeated this statement in a recent speech that is now circulating the internet. “And so we’ve been together fighting to try to cancel student loan. Student loan debt is a racial justice issue!” Warren said. See a clip of that moment below..

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren says unilaterally cancelling student loan debt "is a racial justice issue" pic.twitter.com/rCE9vU7216 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2023

This statement comes just one month after the Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. Biden immediately launched a new program after the ruling, pursuing the debt forgiveness under a different avenue. CNN reported on that Supreme Court ruling at the times…

In a stinging defeat for President Joe Biden, the Supreme Court blocked the administration’s student loan forgiveness plan Friday, rejecting a program aimed at delivering up to $20,000 of relief to millions of borrowers struggling with outstanding debt. The decision was 6-3 with Chief Justice John Roberts writing for the conservative supermajority. It will immediately become a potent issue in the 2024 presidential race, as Biden can try to galvanize liberals by claiming the conservative court prevented him from delivering debt relief to voters. Republicans, meanwhile, are celebrating the ruling as a defeat for a “bailout” plan. https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/30/politics/supreme-court-student-loan-forgiveness-biden/index.html