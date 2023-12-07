Democrat Senator Says Biden ‘Has A Lot To Be Proud Of’ On Economy (Video)

Democrat Senator Alex Padilla appeared on CNN today to claim that President Joe Biden and his Democrat cohorts in Congress have ‘a lot to proud of’ as it pertains to the economy. Remember, interests rates have soared under Biden, making housing unaffordable to the vast majority of the Country.

Price increases have also gouged Americans for everything from their groceries, to their gasoline. Most Americans are struggling to make ends meet, yet, the Democrat Party, who facilitated these economic struggles by passing massive spending bills from 2021-2023 in a Democrat dominated Congress, are patting themselves on the back.

See Padilla make this ridiculous statement on CNN in the clip below…

Democrat Senator Alex Padilla claims Biden and Democrats "have a lot to be proud of" on the economy — even as 71% of Americans disagree pic.twitter.com/2lMowSKQAw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 7, 2023

It’s one thing to destroy the economy. It’s an entirely different thing to destroy the economy, and then brag about how you ‘saved the day’.

It’s hard to imagine that a Party so entirely out of touch with reality could possibly have such a large influence on the direction of our Nation.