Democrat Tim Walz Says Biden Is ‘One Of The Most Highly Effective Presidents We’ve Ever Seen’ (Video)

The Democrat Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, appeared on NBC’s Meet The Press today in order to issue a slew of stunningly ignorant statements concerning the track record of President Joe Biden.

Videos by Rare

The polls are clear. Americans are rejecting the Biden Administration. Biden’s current approval rating is just 41.2%. Most Americans are struggling to afford basic necessities like groceries and gasoline. Energy prices have soared for most Americans, making it more expensive than ever before to cool their homes during the high temperatures we have seen this summer.

Despite all of these truths, Democrat Governor Tim Walz claimed on Meet the Press today that Biden is “one of the most highly effective presidents we’ve ever seen.” See a clip of that unbelievable statement below…

Minnesota Democrat Governor Tim Walz claims Joe Biden "has been one of the most highly effective presidents we've ever seen" — despite poll after poll saying the exact opposite. pic.twitter.com/eZXC8ewxhD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 20, 2023

During this interview, Walz also claimed that Biden has ‘done nothing’ to interfere in the Department Of Justice’s Hunter Biden investigation. Walz can be quoted as saying, “”If I thought Joe Biden, or had seen any proof, that he were trying to influence [the DOJ’s investigation of Hunter Biden], I would certainly speak up. He hasn’t done that!”

See a clip of that moment below…

Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz: "If I thought Joe Biden, or had seen any proof, that he were trying to influence [the DOJ's investigation of Hunter Biden], I would certainly speak up. He hasn't done that!" 🤡 pic.twitter.com/WDfrTNVujp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 20, 2023

It seems as if Walz is completely disconnected from reality! Sad!