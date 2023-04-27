Democrats Deny Biden Is Showing Signs Of Deterioration (Video)

In a recent video posted by Fox News, many Democrat Congressmembers can be seen making excuses for President Joe Biden and his evident mental deterioration.

“He puts many of us to shame with his energy,” controversial Congressman from California Eric Swalwell says of Biden. Remember, Swalwell was busted for having a relationship with a Chinese spy years ago.

Former Vice Presidential Candidate and Congressman Tim Kaine can be quoted as saying of Biden “As I age, I appreciate wisdom any more”.

Texas Congressman Marc Veasey said “We’ve had many leaders his age that have done extraordinary things for America’.

Maryland Congressman Glenn Ivey can be quoted as saying “He’s doing fine, so he needs to keep on keeping on”.

These Democrats simply have no shame. See a clip of those interviews below…

Let’s review some of the glaring examples of Biden’s deterioration that we have covered at Rare within the last few months.

Just 7 days ago President Biden held a speech in Maryland. He attempted to spell the number eight. He failed. “E-I-G-H” the President said. See a clip of that moment below…

Two weeks ago, Irish reporters laughed directly in the face of President Biden as he barked out strange comments about ‘the view outside’. Watch that clip below…

That same week, Biden became lost on the White House lawn during an Easter event. He could even be seen hustling away from Jill Biden and a person in an Easter Bunny costume. See a clip of that moment below…

Earlier this week Biden could be seen struggling to read off of a teleprompter, repeating himself again and again. See a clip of that moment below…

All of these events occurred within the last two weeks. Joe Biden is showing signs that he is completely unaware of what he is doing, or where he is.

The Democrats can’t even admit it. How shameless they have become!

What do you think?

