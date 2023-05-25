Democrats Devolve Into Blame Game After Refusing To Negotiate On Debt Ceiling For Months (Video)

The Democrats made their position clear on the debt ceiling since the very first time it became a relevant issue back in February of 2023.

Video below shows White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying many times through the months leading up to this crisis that the Biden Administration will not negotiate with House Republicans on the debt ceiling.

Videos by Rare

Karine Jean-Pierre claimed yesterday that Biden has been engaged on debt ceiling negotiations "for months" — except she spent months insisting the exact opposite.



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/aYEGCqp6tK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 24, 2023

Despite these ridiculous and divisive statements made at the White House podium time and time again by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, House Republicans passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling back in April.

The bill includes a reduction in federal spending to pre-pandemic levels, as the Democrat House led by Nancy Pelosi teamed with Joe Biden passed massive spending bills in the name of ‘COVID’ that have sent inflation and prices out of control.

60% of Americans agree with the House Republican bill, saying that the debt ceiling should only be raised if we address the core issue of government spending along with it.

The Democrats have created this crisis in every way. The House Republicans did their job, and polling shows that the bill that they have passed is viewed favorably by a majority of Americans. The Democrat Senate and White House are the ones standing in the way of the will of the American people.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries spoke on the House floor today accusing Republicans of “lying” about the Democrat’s unwillingness to negotiate on the debt ceiling. See a clip of that moment below…

House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries claims it's a "fake, false, fraudulent narrative" that Biden refused to sit down and discuss the debt ceiling with Republicans for 97 days.



Except that's exactly what happened. pic.twitter.com/LV4XXfYCJp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 25, 2023

As you saw Karine Jean-Pierre say over and over and over again at the top of this post, the Democrats WERE refusing to negotiate. They have even openly called for Biden to completely ignore the Congress and to illegally use the 14th Amendment to do away with the debt ceiling entirely, allowing Washington D.C. bureaucrats to spend as they please until America is left penniless and broken down.

The debt ceiling crisis is a Democrat invention from beginning to end. Their inability to admit their own failure, which is putting America in a tough situation, is sickening. Their attempt to blame Republicans who have done their job is disgusting. They truly have no shame.